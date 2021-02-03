Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 1:48PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected early Thursday morning,

changing to all snow by later Thursday morning and continuing

into the evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into

Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

highest toward Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, and ice accumulations

of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 MPH

Thursday night into Friday morning.

* WHERE…Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock

Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.