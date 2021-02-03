Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 1:48PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 1:48PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected Thursday morning and continuing into the
evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest
north of Milwaukee. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 MPH
Thursday night into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.