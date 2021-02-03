Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 1:48PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Snow expected Thursday morning and continuing into the

evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into Friday

morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest

north of Milwaukee. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 MPH

Thursday night into Friday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.