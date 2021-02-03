Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO NOON
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected early Thursday morning,
changing to all snow by later Thursday morning and continuing
into the evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into
Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
highest toward Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, and ice accumulations
of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 MPH
Thursday night into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock
Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&