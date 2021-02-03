Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…A wintry mix to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches will be possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Blowing and drifting snow will be possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
