Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON

CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…A wintry mix to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches will be possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&