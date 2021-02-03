Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO NOON

CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected early Thursday morning,

changing to all snow later Thursday morning and continuing into

the evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into

Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and

ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35

MPH Thursday night into Friday morning.

* WHERE…Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&