Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO NOON
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected early Thursday morning,
changing to all snow later Thursday morning and continuing into
the evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into
Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35
MPH Thursday night into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
