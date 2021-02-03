Winter storm watch issued ahead of late-week snow, ice, bitter cold

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A winter storm promises to bring near-whiteout conditions to the Stateline by late-week. Enjoy the midweek "calm before the storm."

Wednesday's headlines:

Midweek is fairly quiet, however clear skies and calm winds have allowed patchy dense freezing fog to develop. For this reason, a dense fog advisory in parts of the Stateline could bring visibility to under a quarter mile through late Wednesday morning. The combination of fog and single-digit temperatures mean patchy slick spots are also possible.

A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Visibility under a quarter of a mile is possible Wednesday morning.

Fog should dissipate by the noon hour, with a mix of clouds and sunshine ahead for the afternoon. If getting some fresh air is on the to-do list, Wednesday is the day to do it. Clouds build during the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

Thursday's winter storm:

A winter storm watch goes into effect across the Stateline Thursday afternoon. As a reminder, a "watch" is the heads up that impactful winter weather is on the way. This watch remains in place through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Forecast guidance indicates all winter precipitation types possible. The mixed precipitation potential is highest during the first hour or two of this event. As colder air rushes in, a transition to a powdery snow should take place across most of the Stateline.

A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Timing: Thursday morning starts dry, but a wintry mix should develop between 9 and 11 a.m. As colder air funnels into the region, an all-snow event is likely by shortly after the noon hour. Bursts of heavy snow are possible through the evening commute, with snow gradually tapering off by 7 or 8 p.m. This isn't a long-duration snowfall event, but it's still likely to lead to headaches for drivers.

Impacts: Snow totals should be less than what the region experienced this past weekend, however blowing snow will pose travel problems. Thursday evening travel could be slightly better off than Friday morning's commute thanks to increasingly gusty winds during the predawn hours Friday.

Colder air rushes in:

The coldest air of the season approaches the Stateline Thursday night, with the potential for a flash freeze present. This could further complicate Friday morning's already tricky commute.

As cold air rushes in for the weekend, highs drop into the single digits, with subzero highs possible by Sunday. Lows during the overnight hours fall below zero during this period, with wind chills approaching wind chill advisory criteria into early next week.