Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Accumulating snow with a chance for a light wintry mix.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Blowing and drifting snow will be possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&