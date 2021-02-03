Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Accumulating snow with a chance for a light wintry mix.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations

of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&