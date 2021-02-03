Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Period of heavy snow possible with blowing snow likely.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible with highest
amounts toward the Wisconsin state line. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.
* WHEN…Accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into mid evening,
with blowing snow likely late Thursday afternoon through Friday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow
and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. The
possible dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday
evening commute and blowing snow could continue to impact the
Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
