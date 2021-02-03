Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Period of heavy snow possible with blowing snow likely.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible with highest

amounts toward the Wisconsin state line. Winds could gust as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN…Accumulating snow Thursday afternoon into mid evening,

with blowing snow likely late Thursday afternoon through Friday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow

and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. The

possible dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday

evening commute and blowing snow could continue to impact the

Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&