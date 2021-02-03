Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:57 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brown Deer 90, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 72

Dominican 50, Catholic Central 45

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 38

Fennimore 51, Mineral Point 39

The Prairie School 86, Racine Horlick 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Freedom 62, Sun Prairie 50

Martin Luther 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 25

Milwaukee Academy of Science 68, Brookfield Academy 40

Verona Area 78, Janesville Craig 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

