Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brown Deer 90, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 72
Dominican 50, Catholic Central 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 38
Fennimore 51, Mineral Point 39
The Prairie School 86, Racine Horlick 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Freedom 62, Sun Prairie 50
Martin Luther 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 25
Milwaukee Academy of Science 68, Brookfield Academy 40
Verona Area 78, Janesville Craig 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/