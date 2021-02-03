USDA warns Illinois consumers about potentially tainted beef

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Health officials are warning consumers in Illinois that they may have bought beef tainted with E. coli bacteria that was produced at a Nebraska plant last month.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said the affected meat was sold by Art's Food Market in Sandwich, Illinois, which is about 60 miles west of Chicago.

The affected ground beef is no longer available for purchase, but officials said consumers could still have it in their refrigerators or freezers.

The USDA said the meat was produced by Greater Omaha Packing Company, and it was sold in 2-pound packages labeled with "packed by dates" between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31.