UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.N. report says that nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment. The report was released on Wednesday. U.N. officials interviewed a total of 656 detainees held in 63 government facilities across the country during the period between January 2019 and March 2020. The alleged torture included beatings, suffocation and electric shocks. The U.N. says 30% of those interviewed provided “credible and reliable” accounts of abuse and mistreatment. Afghan officials did not immediately respond to Associated Press calls for comment on the U.N. report.