Uganda’s president orders suspension of European-backed fund

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the suspension of a multimillion-dollar fund backed by European nations that supported the work of local groups focusing on democracy and good governance. Museveni, who was re-elected last month in a disputed vote, in a letter to his finance minister charges that money withdrawn from the Democratic Governance Facility has been “used to finance activities and organizations designed to subvert Government under the guise of improving governance.” Museveni charged that he was never consulted on the establishment of the fund with cash reserves of up to £100 million and “operated exclusively by a foreign mission” in the East African country.