Truck driver who hit and killed Trooper Broke Jones-Story sentenced to six months in jail

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The truck driver who hit and killed Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story will spend 180 days in jail, followed by four years of probation, according to court records.

On March, 28, 2019, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a semi on the side of Route 20 east of Freeport in Stephenson County when the semi driven by Dittmar hit Jones-Story. Dittmar said he fell asleep at the wheel before he struck Jones-Story. Jones-Story, a Stockton native, was the third state police trooper to die in 2019 as a result of a Scott's Law violation, also known as the Move Over Law.

Scott's Law requires Illinois drivers to move over when they see a vehicle with hazard lights on the side of the road. It's it is unsafe to move over, the law requires drivers to slow down to safely pass the vehicle on the side of the road.

In November, Dittmar pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide and one count of operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death.

Court records show he was also sentenced for passing an emergency vehicle and injuring someone, often called Scott's Law in Illinois and ordered to pay $500 as a condition of the reckless homicide charges he pleaded guilty to.