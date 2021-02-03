Taiwan opens trade office in Guyana in diplomatic win

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has established a trade office in the South American country of Guyana, a diplomatic win for the island which has continued to lose allies in an aggressive poaching campaign from China in recent years. The facility will focus on cooperation in areas like agriculture, education and trade. It does not represent the establishment of formal diplomatic ties. The U.S. applauded Thursday’s move, with both the embassy in Guyana and the de-facto U.S. mission in Taiwan issuing statements of support. Taiwan has been the subject of a massive pressure campaign from China that claims the island as part of its territory to be conquered by military force if necessary.