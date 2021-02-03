Supporters of protesting Indian farmers scuffle with police

NEW DELHI (AP) — About 200 supporters of Indian farmers have scuffled with police after being blocked from marching to an area for protests near the Parliament building in the Indian capital. Waving flags and banners, the protesters demanded the repeal of new agriculture reform laws which farmers say will favor large corporations. The police barricaded the road and some protesters tried unsuccessfully to push their way through. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months in an effort to force the repeal of laws they believe would end government-set prices and force them to sell to powerful corporations rather than government-run markets.