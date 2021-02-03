San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has taken a dramatic step in its effort to get kids back in public schools, suing its own school district to try to force classrooms to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit is the first of its kind in California and possibly the country, as school systems come under increasing pressure from parents and politicians to end online learning. With support from Mayor London Breed, City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Wednesday sued the San Francisco Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District. Teachers unions in many large school districts, including San Francisco, say they won’t go back to classrooms until they are vaccinated.