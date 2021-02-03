Rockford doctor who died from COVID-19 remembered as ‘one of a kind’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Winnebago County. Among them now is a doctor who made it her mission to save lives, even if it put her at risk.

"This loss that we feel is never going to go away," said Lara de Rosales, the daughter of Dr. Roselia de Rosales.

You already know how this story ends. A family loses their matriarch, their beloved mother, to COVID-19. But Dr. de Rosales' life was so much greater, more meaningful and more impactful than her death. And that is the story that needs to be told.

"My mom was a very small and loud woman. I think that she was able to capture the energy in any room she walked into," said Laura.

Dr. de Rosales was born in the Philippines, and in Rockford juggled being a single mom and a popular doctor at Rockford's VA Clinic.

"Patients in general that I've talked to. They've said your mom is the best doctor I've ever had," said her oldest son, Jon de Rosales.

Perhaps, though, what speaks volumes about Dr. de Rosales is the the fact that she continued her work as a doctor even though she knew it put her own health at risk.

"She could have said no, honestly, like it's risky for her health conditions and what not. She knew that," said her middle son, Ryan de Rosales.

But the doctor was used to putting everyone first, ahead of her.

"We thought our mom was a superhero and she was invincible," said Jon.

That's why in Novemeber when she got COVID-19, they were sure she'd pull through.

"We had family friends who got COVID and they recovered. But my mom just seemed like it was worse," said Laura.

It was worse. She ended up in the ER, was hooked up to oxygen and then eventually put on a ventilator. She would spend more than a month fighting for her life. Then on December 23, the larger than life doctor, her children's invincible superhero, took her last breath. She was 63.

Her memorial page was flooded with comments from patients. "The best doctor I ever had," read one. "You were one of a kind," said another.

"Everyday I think about her," Jon said with regret in his voice.

But the memories aren't of her final days or of her battle with COVID-19. Because in the end we are not remembered for how we died, but how we lived. And for Dr. de Rosales, hers was a life well lived, well loved, until the very end.

The VA provided 13 WREX a statement about Dr. de Rosales saying:

"Dr. Roselia de Rosales was a valued member of the Madison VA and Clinics team and she is deeply missed. A dedicated physician and strong advocate for her patients, she exemplified the VA’s commitment to our Veterans. She was well-liked by her patients. Many had been in her care for several years, some even followed her from other clinics so that they could remain under her care at the Rockford VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Her lasting impact cannot be understated. We offer our deepest condolences to Dr. de Rosales’ family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Her children say it is not clear where she contracted the virus from. Dr. de Rosales was diagnosed with COVID-19 roughly a month before the vaccine became available to healthcare workers.