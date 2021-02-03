Report: Syria says Israeli strikes in the country’s south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria state media reported suspected Israeli strikes in the country’s south, which prompted a response from Syrian air defenses.The state news agency SANA only reported the late Wednesday strikes in the southern region. It was followed by Syrian air defenses that responded to the attack, the agency said. The sound of the air defenses could be heard in the capital Damascus.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted a military post for government troops and allied Iranian militias in rural Quneitra province in southern Syria on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights . The war monitor said the strikes caused loud explosions.