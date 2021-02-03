Randle scores 27 as Knicks hold off Bulls 107-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 27 points, helping the New York Knicks edge the Chicago Bulls 107-103. New York outscored the Bulls 34-17 in the first quarter. The Knicks withstood a huge run in the fourth and came away with the win after losing two nights earlier in Chicago. Elfrid Payton added 20 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 17, and the Knicks picked up the win after dropping five of six. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points.