Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer has been indicted on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.