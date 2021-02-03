Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day score Golden Globe music nods

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden Globe nominations for best original song are full of Black Girl Magic, with nominees including R&B singers H.E.R., Celeste and Andra Day, who also earned an acting nod for her portrayal of Billie Holiday. Veteran songwriter Diane Warren and Grammy and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. , who also earned an acting nod, round out the nominees for best original song at the Globes, which will air live on Feb. 28. In the best original score category, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are double nominees, picking up bids for “Mank” and “Soul,” sharing the latter with Jon Batiste. Ludwig Göransson, Alexandre Desplat and James Newton Howard round out the best original score nominees.