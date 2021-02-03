Moon, Biden agree to boost US-South Korean alliance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he and President Joe Biden have agreed to further bolster their countries’ alliance and work together to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula. They spoke in their first phone talks since Biden was inaugurated last month. President Moon Jae-in tweeted afterward that the two “pledged to further upgrade” the bilateral alliance. Moon says, “We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges.” U.S.-led diplomacy on how to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program remains stalled for about two years.