McCarthy meets with Rep. Greene; GOP faces Cheney decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has met with hard-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Their session on Tuesday night came as Republicans wrestled over how to handle a bipartisan outcry over her embrace of outlandish conspiracy theories like suggestions that mass shootings at the nation’s schools were staged. Aides to McCarthy and Greene offered no immediate comment after the two spent around 90 minutes together in his Capitol office. The GOP is facing unrest from opposing ends of the Republican spectrum over Greene and congresswoman Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Both situations underscore GOP fissures as the party seeks its pathway without Trump.