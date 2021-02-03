Man charged with murder for shooting teens in stolen car

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A first-degree murder indictment has been handed a northern Illinois man who allegedly shot two teens, one fatally, he allegedly saw driving his stolen automobile. Lake County prosecutors say 35-year-old Lynell Glover of Round Lake Beach spotted the teens in his vehicle on Jan. 3 and followed them until the car ran out of gas. Glover allegedly fired shots at the teens as they fled. Seventeen-year-old Anthony Awad of Hanover Park was shot three times and died at the scene. The other teen was struck in the leg. Glover remained at the scene and was later charged with aggravated battery. The grand jury returned the murder indictment Wednesday.