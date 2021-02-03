Local firefighters urge residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

BELVIDERE (WREX) — As wintry weather heads our way, if you live near a fire hydrant, you need to help keep it clear so firefighters can use it in an emergency.

Lt. Chad Cunningham of the Belvidere Fire Department says keeping hydrants clean means easier access to water and more time fighting the fire. Lt. Cunningham says you should try and clear 3 feet of space around the hydrant, particularly the hydrant's front and two side ports.

"A lot of people don't realize that there's 500 feet in between each hydrant," said Lt. Cunningham. "So you might see a hydrant way down on the end of your street and figure 'why should I shovel out their fire hydrant.' That's actually your fire hydrant."

Lt. Cunningham says if you need help clearing your nearby hydrant and you can't find someone to do it for you, you can call the Belvidere Fire Department's non-emergency phone number. That number is (815) 544-2242.