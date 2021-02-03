Liberty president apologizes for maskless snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university president apologized Tuesday for hosting a campus snowball fight where attendees were seen not following coronavirus protocols. Liberty University Acting President Jerry Prevo says the school made “a mistake” by not enforcing coronavirus guidelines, which includes wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Prevo organized the snowball scuffle, encouraging students to join him Sunday afternoon. The event snowballed into community fury as since-deleted photos show some students clustered together and maskless. The News & Advance reports the Central Virginia Health District received at least 118 formal complaints about Liberty. A health district spokesperson says it’s unclear whether actions would be taken against Liberty for the alleged violations.