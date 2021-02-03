Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s leader says he is proud his country became the first in Europe to give its population the COVID-19 vaccine product made in China. President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for the 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine delivered to Serbia. Vucic said that by receiving the jabs, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.” Last year, Vucic kissed the Chinese flag when China delivered masks and other protective equipment and he criticized the European Union for an alleged lack of solidarity at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.