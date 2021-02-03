Justice Dept. drops Yale admissions discrimination lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden Justice Department says it is dropping its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University. The Trump administration alleged last year that the university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants. On Wednesday, the Justice Department said was voluntarily dismissing the action. A judge must still sign off. Federal prosecutors had sued in October, alleging the university violated civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process” and that race was the determining factor “in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.” The Justice Department said it would continue to monitor Yale’s compliance with anti-discrimination laws.