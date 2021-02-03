Jennifer Tragas – Account Executive

Jennifer Tragas has been in the media business since graduating from Columbia College in Chicago.

Her experience has been primarily in television with experience in broadcast stations as well as cable. She has also worked on the agency side of marketing in B2B and B2C.

With the evolution of digital advertising, she embraced the changes to the advertising landscape and continues to learn, grow and evolve as that sector of advertising continues to change. The ability to simplify and explain digital marketing and how it can be used effectively has really become her passion in working with clients.

In her free time, she spends time with her two children, that have varied interests from horse-back - riding to scuba diving, as well as her husband of almost 20 years. Being a busy mother of two humans and a menagerie of critters, makes her life very full.