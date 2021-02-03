Italy looks to ‘Super Mario’ Draghi to end political crisis

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president is expected to ask former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to try to form a government that can lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic. President Sergio Mattarella summoned Draghi for a noon meeting Wednesday after last-ditch talks among squabbling politicians failed to produce a viable new coalition. Mattarella was expected to ask Draghi to try to form a non-political government to replace Premier Giuseppe Conte’s collapsed coalition of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party. Conte was forced to resign last month after ex-Premier Matteo Renzi pulled his ministers. Analysts said a government headed by a high-profile and respected figure like Draghi was the best possible outcome of the crisis.