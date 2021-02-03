Indonesia to deport British woman who married militant

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they plan to deport a British woman married to a slain Indonesian militant because of a visa violation and her alleged link to a hard-line religious group. Police said Tazneen Miriam Sailar was taken to Jakarta’s immigration detention center after she was linked to the religious group Islamic Defenders Front, which was outlawed on Dec. 30. A National Police spokesperson says Sailar, a charity fundraiser who grew up in Manchester, converted to Islam when she married a Indonesian militant in 2010 who died in a combat zone in Syria in 2014. An immigration official says Sailar’s visa expired two years ago.