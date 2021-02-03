GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught

Little Rock, Ark. (AP) — A commission created by former President Donald Trump that promoted “patriotic” education and downplayed slavery’s role in history has disbanded, but lawmakers in Republican states are now pressing for similar action. Several proposals are pending in state legislatures that would put new limits on how race and slavery is taught in the classroom. They include bills in Arkansas, Iowa and Mississippi that would ban schools from using a New York Times project that examines slavery’s legacy. Supporters say they’re countering what they call indoctrination. But the moves are worrying opponents who say students are harmed by efforts to whitewash crucial parts of the nation’s history.