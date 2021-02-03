Golden Globes nominations announcement underway

NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations to the 78th Golden Globes are being announced Wednesday by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The nominees for best motion picture drama are: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman.” The nominees for best director are: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman.” The nominees for best television series, drama, are: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched.” This year, Hollywood’s strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of buzz and red-carpet glamour that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually feasts on.