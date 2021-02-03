Excess vaccines in federal program will go to Illinois residents 65+, essential workers

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- To help increase the limited supply of vaccines to eligible recipients, Illinois is working with pharmacies to redirect thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have not been used for the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

In total, approximately 97,000 vaccine doses sit as a surplus in the federal program, which allows pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

To ensure the surplus is used, Illinois redirected the 97,000 vaccine doses to eligible recipients in Phase 1B, including residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers.

After the transfer, about 110,000 doses of the vaccine will remain available to vaccinate long-term care facilities' residents and staff.

The surplus for long-term care facilities is due to not every resident of staff member accepting a vaccine. When the state directed supply, it also assumed each bed in a long-term care facility was full to ensure everyone received a vaccine.

Three-point-two million Illinois residents qualify for a vaccine in Phase 1B.

“We want to make sure every dose allocated to Illinois can be used as quickly and equitably as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Long-term care residents and staff remain a top priority and we will ensure there will be as many doses readily available to those facilities as the PPP can administer each week. The State is grateful for its partnerships with hundreds of providers and we are directing excess doses that otherwise would be sitting in the freezer three weeks from now to locations across Illinois to vaccinate our Phase 1B residents.”

