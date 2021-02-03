Ecuador to pick new president amid deepening economic crisis

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Voters in Ecuador are heading to the polls to pick a new president amid a deepening economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than a dozen candidates have entered the race in an election scheduled for Sunday. The large number of candidates makes a runoff election on April 11 virtually certain. One of the two leading candidates is Andrés Arauz, who was endorsed by former President Rafael Correa. Correa still is a powerful political force despite his conviction on corruption charges. The other main contender is banker Guillermo Lasso, who favors free market policies and Ecuador’s rapprochement with international organizations.