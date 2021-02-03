Different look and feel, but high school hoops returns

WINNEBAGO/FREEPORT (WREX) — None of it quite looked or felt normal. Players and referees wore masks during the game. There was no opening tip-off, few fans and extra basketballs to switch out and wipe down during the game. But it's as close to normal as we'll get this year, with high school basketball returning for a six-week season, and a few teams around the area got started Wednesday night.

The defending 1-A state champion Eastland girls made the trip to Freeport to face Aquin, with the Lady Cougars picking up where they left off last year, earning a 44-41 win. With the graduation of the program's all-time leading scorer Erin Henze and Ms. SportsCenter Lydia Coatney, along with some other key contributors, Karlie Krogman took on the leadership role, tallying a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Natalie Hughes added 9 points. Aquin was led by Alyssa London's 13 points on a perfect shooting night of 5-5 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line.

Winnebago's girls hosted Sterling in non-conference play, with the Lady Indians beating the Lady Golden Warriors, 55-42. Sterling's tough tandem of Bree and Brook Borum came out strong, but Winnebago had too much firepower, with Miyah Brown and Renee Rittmeyer getting the Lady Indians out to the lead, which they built throughout the game. Prior to the game, Winnebago honored Miyah Brown for scoring her 1,000th career point in the playoffs last year.

Winnebago's boys also played Sterling, with the Golden Warriors beating the Indians, 71-59.