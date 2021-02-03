Dense Fog Advisory issued February 3 at 7:26AM CST until February 3 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 3 at 7:26AM CST until February 3 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Chicago ILNew
* WHAT…Sharply varying visibilities down to one quarter mile or
less in dense fog and dense freezing fog.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee,
Livingston and Southern Will Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold temperatures and freezing fog
could leads to slick road conditions. Expect sudden and sharply
varying visibilities over short distances.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.