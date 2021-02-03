Dense Fog Advisory from WED 1:04 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&