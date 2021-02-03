City of Rockford receives more than $600,000 to help juveniles impacted by violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Mayor's Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention has been awarded $600,000 in grant.

The Family Peace Center will receive $520,790 in order to create the Juvenile Recovery and Crime Prevention program.

This grant provides funding for the FPC to hire a whole family case manager housing specialist, two whole family case managers and two outreach workers.

The outreach workers will integrate themselves into the community and bring awareness of, and linkage to, resources available at the Family Peace Center and throughout the community.

Once connected to the FPC, children and their families will be connected to a whole family case manager for long-term support and navigation through criminal justice, education, health and social service systems.

The program staff will work with parents and other adults in a child’s life, such as daycare providers or teachers, to address behavioral issues stemming from exposure to violence.

Children’s Home & Aid is a sub-awardee and will hire a child development specialist and safe program therapist to provide therapeutic and child development services.

The Mayor's Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking is set to get $79,758 for the No Entry Pilot Planning Project.

The team will work with persons in our community with lived experience to develop a more complete understanding of the existing service gaps for children and their families who have been impacted by violence – either as victims, perpetrators or both.

The team will also explore the effectiveness of the No Entry diversion model developed in conjunction with technical assistance and training from Georgetown University.

The No Entry initiative seeks to lower racial and ethnic disparities at the point of entry into the criminal justice system and prevent minors of color who have experienced trauma from entering into the school to prison pipeline by providing and increasing access to effective trauma-focused treatment and service systems within the community.

The pilot program will focus on the neighborhoods served by Auburn High School, Kennedy Middle School and Lewis Lemon Elementary School. Once this phase is complete, staff will apply for another grant to implement in the newly-created program.

The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program, which was created as a key equity element of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (CRTA), signed by Governor Pritzker in 2019.



The R3 Program was designed by law to use 25 percent of all cannabis revenue to support low income communities.