China arrests suspects in fake COVID-19 vaccine ring

12:39 am National news from the Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese police have arrested more than 80 suspected members of a criminal group that was manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, including to other countries. State media say police in Beijing and in Jiangsu and Shandong provinces broke up the group led by a suspect surnamed Kong that was producing the fake vaccines, which consisted of a simple saline solution. The vaccines were sold in China and to other countries, although it was unclear which ones. State media say the group had been active since last September. 

Associated Press

