Catcher Josh Phegley retires after 8 major league seasons

Catcher Josh Phegley is retiring from baseball after eight major league seasons, a week shy of his 33rd birthday. His agent, Pro Star Management, says on Twitter that “family considerations and business opportunities factored into his decision.” Phegley played in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 16 at the plate with one homer and two RBIs. Selected by the White Sox with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Phegley has a .225 batting average with 35 homers and 162 RBIs for the White Sox, Oakland and the Cubs.