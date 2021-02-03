Brazil’s anti-corruption ‘Car Wash’ task force ends in gloom

SAO PAULO (AP) — A prominent task force of Brazilian prosecutors has been officially disbanded, marking the symbolic end of an investigative unit initially praised for tackling impunity among the nation’s political and business elite but lately under fire for allegations of bias in its probes. The “Car Wash” unit dissolved Wednesday shared its findings with other nations, which spread the anti-corruption reckoning across the region. Several former presidents including Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have been jailed as a result of Car Wash’ probes as were executives of major construction companies. The federal prosecutors’ office in the Brazilian state of Paraná says the task force’s nine members have been reassigned to a group that fights organized crime.