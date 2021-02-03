Biden EPA nominee vows ‘sense of urgency’ on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency has pledged to act with “a sense of urgency” on climate change and other priorities, while working with lawmakers from both parties to protect the environment. Michael Regan told a Senate committee that under Biden, the EPA “will stand up for environmental justice and equity″ and collaborate with business and community groups, state and local governments and others. Regan, who has served as top environmental regulator in his home states since 2017, testified Wednesday to the Senate environment committee. If confirmed, he would be the first African American to run EPA.