Automaker Daimler to spin off trucks business, change name

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Daimler is splitting in two. The maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars will spin off its truck and bus division, which makes Freightliner trucks and Thomas Build buses. The goal is to make both independent companies more nimble so they can move ahead faster with new technology such as zero-emission vehicles and software, two trends that are disrupting the industry. Shares in the truck and bus company will go to existing shareholders. The company says it makes sense because the two businesses have different needs. One result: Daimler will rename itself as simply Mercedes-Benz.