Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering military leaders to spend time talking to their troops about extremism in the ranks, after a number of former and a few current military members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Austin had a meeting with all of the military service chiefs and secretaries on Wednesday and told them he was ordering a “stand down” by all units in the next 60 days. Kirby said they are still working out the details but that Austin is determined to address the issue and is gathering more information about how best to take it on.