Athlete of the Week – Zach Joiner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In his first match of his senior year, with the season delayed because of COVID-19, Rockford Christian's Zach Joiner wanted to come out with a bang, and he certainly did that. He shot a perfect 300 against Oregon last week, setting the tone for the year.

"It was really cool because during COVID there wasn't a ton of bowling that you could do," said Joiner. "So you kind of just prepared the best you could for the first match. You want to do really good with your teammates so there's really no better way that it could go down."

As a senior, he's learned a lot about himself and the lessons that have come with the pandemic, but there's been one silver lining.

"I would say the main thing is you're not given everyday," said Joiner. "Anytime you step on that field it could be your last. I would just say play as hard as you can, to not leave regrets on the field or the court or anything."

For head coach Jordan Hastings, coaching a kid like Zach has been nothing but enjoyable.

"It's been great, he's probably one of the most coachable kids I've been around," said Hastings. "He's one kid that consistently wants to get better. It's one of those things where he comes out everyday and practices hard."

As his coach, Hastings was thrilled when Zach said that he wanted to bowl at the next level, rather than play baseball or football.

"He's a heck of an athlete, he could go out and probably play any of the other three sports I know he's a great baseball player and when he said he was looking to do bowling it kind of surprised me a little bit too," said Hastings. "No matter what he does, if he goes bowling or baseball or anything like that but he's going to excel in bowling wherever he goes for sure and any coach would be happy to have him."

Zach Joiner embodies the definition of a student-athlete, getting the job done at the alley and in the classroom.