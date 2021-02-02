Skip to Content

Woodstock Willie calls for early spring

Woodstock Willie 1
Alex Vucha/WFRD
Woodstock Willie on Groundhog Day in 2021.
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — The groundhog in the Illinois community where Bill Murray made the critter a movie star has predicted an early spring.

Groundhog dignitaries in Woodstock announced Tuesday morning that Woodstock Willie made the call after failing to see its shadow.

Willie's prediction puts the Illinois groundhog in conflict with Punxsutawney Phil, in Pennsylvania, who forecast six more weeks of winter after spotting its shadow.

The Illinois community where Murray filmed the 1993 movie, “Groundhog Day,” had a different look to usual as Willie appeared to be the only one on stage who wasn't wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19.

