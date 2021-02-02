Wisconsin vaccination rate increases amid high demand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination rate increased relative to other states over the past week and demand continues to far exceed supply. State health officials said Tuesday that Wisconsin vaccinated more than 200,000 people last week and the state’s allotment of vaccine from the federal government is increasing by 18%. However, last week alone, nearly 300,000 doses were requested by Wisconsin vaccinators, but only about 77,000 doses were delivered to the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Wisconsin 29th in terms of the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose. It had been as low as 44th last week.