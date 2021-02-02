Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades

BOSTON (AP) — Travelers at airports are describing widespread disruptions during this week’s snowstorm in the northeastern U.S. Keno Walter-White said Tuesday that he got stranded at Newark Liberty International Airport after his flight was canceled and bus and tram services were suspended. The Las Vegas man says he has been snowed in at the New Jersey airport for three days. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running in the region as the snowstorm fades. It dropped as much as 30 inches in northern New Jersey. Bands of snow continue through parts of the region, but the worst is over.